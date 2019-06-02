Sjava, Sho Madjozi and Black Motion were some of the big winners at the 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) at the Sun City Superbowl last night. Day two of the awards ceremony featured rapper AKA, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Lootlove and her beau Reason, and a slew of A-listers and nominees.

The awards began on Friday, with Joyous Celebration winning best selling artist and best selling DVD.

The awards’ theme, 25toLife, celebrated its 25-year history.

Six presenters were chosen for the awards, each representing a different era of South African music.

Sjava won best Afro pop album and the album of the year. Sho Madjozi took home the female artist of the year and newcomer of the year awards.

Black Motion won for best dance album and the best group/duo of the year, while Nasty C won best hip hop album and best produced album of the year for Strings And Bling.

The best kwaito/gqom/amapiano award went to Spikiri for his King Don Father album, while Tresor won best pop album.

Black Coffee led the nominations, but only won male artist of the year award and best collaboration award for his song Drive.

Stand-out performances last night were a throwback segment with memorable tracks performed by legendary bands Bongo Maffin and Trompies, along with other kwaito artists.

Gospel legend Rebecca Malope joined SAMA25 nominee Ntokozo Mbambo for a rousing gospel segment.

The grand finalé featured the best of local music with a medley by nominees Kelly Khumalo, Sho Madjozi, DJ Sumbody, Dladla Mshunqisi and Mobi Dixon.

Award winners:

SAMA25 Main Awards Winners list SAMRO & CAPASSO BEST SELLING DIGITAL ARTIST (COMPOSER’S AWARD) Joyous Celebration 22 - All for you :Lindelani Mkhize, Mnqobi Nxumalo, Siphiwe Ngcobo, Thobeka Mahlangu SAMPRA HIGHEST AIRPLAY OF THE YEAR AWARD Lady Zamar -Collide BEST TRADITIONAL FAITH MUSIC ALBUM Spirit of Praise - Spirit of Praise Vol.7 BEST AFRICAN INDIGENOUS FAITH MUSIC ALBUM Ithimba Le-Africa - Sesiphunyukile BEST TRADITIONAL ALBUM Candy - Hupenyu Unenge Viri BEST KWAITO/GQOM/AMAPIANO ALBUM Spikiri - King Don Father BEST AFRO POP ALBUM Sjava - Umqhele BESTE POP ALBUM Snotkop - SOUS BEST POP ALBUM Tresor - Nostalgia BEST ROCK ALBUM Dan Patlansky - Perfection Kills BEST HIP HOP ALBUM Nasty C - Strings and Bling BEST DANCE ALBUM Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola BEST MASKANDI ALBUM Sgwebo Sentambo -Yekani Umona NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR Black Coffee - Music is King ALBUM OF THE YEAR Sjava - Umqhele RECORD OF THE YEAR Holly Rey - Deeper LIFETIME ACHIEVERS AWARD X3 TKZEE, Mango Groove and HHP

