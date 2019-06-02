Jessica Mbangeni on the SAMA red carpet. Picture: Twitter.
Sjava at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's), Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
Zolani Mahola at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's). Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
Sho Majozi at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's). Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
Loot Love at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's). Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
Kelly Khumalo at the South African Music Awards (SAMA's). Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)
Sjava, Sho Madjozi and Black Motion were some of the big winners at the 25th South African Music Awards (Samas) at the Sun City Superbowl last night.

Day two of the awards ceremony featured rapper AKA, actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Lootlove and her beau Reason, and a slew of A-listers and nominees.

The awards began on Friday, with Joyous Celebration winning best selling artist and best selling DVD.

The awards’ theme, 25toLife, celebrated its 25-year history.

Six presenters were chosen for the awards, each representing a different era of South African music.

Sjava won best Afro pop album and the album of the year. Sho Madjozi took home the female artist of the year and newcomer of the year awards.

Black Motion won for best dance album and the best group/duo of the year, while Nasty C won best hip hop album and best produced album of the year for Strings And Bling.

The best kwaito/gqom/amapiano award went to Spikiri for his King Don Father album, while Tresor won best pop album.

Black Coffee led the nominations, but only won male artist of the year award and best collaboration award for his song Drive.

Stand-out performances last night were a throwback segment with memorable tracks performed by legendary bands Bongo Maffin and Trompies, along with other kwaito artists.

Gospel legend Rebecca Malope joined SAMA25 nominee Ntokozo Mbambo for a rousing gospel segment.

The grand finalé featured the best of local music with a medley by nominees Kelly Khumalo, Sho Madjozi, DJ Sumbody, Dladla Mshunqisi and Mobi Dixon.

Award winners: 

SAMA25 Main Awards Winners list

 

SAMRO & CAPASSO BEST SELLING DIGITAL ARTIST (COMPOSER’S AWARD)

Joyous Celebration 22 - All for you :Lindelani Mkhize, Mnqobi Nxumalo, Siphiwe Ngcobo, Thobeka Mahlangu

SAMPRA HIGHEST AIRPLAY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Lady Zamar -Collide

BEST TRADITIONAL FAITH MUSIC ALBUM

Spirit of Praise - Spirit of Praise Vol.7

BEST AFRICAN INDIGENOUS FAITH MUSIC ALBUM

Ithimba Le-Africa - Sesiphunyukile

BEST TRADITIONAL ALBUM

Candy - Hupenyu Unenge Viri

BEST KWAITO/GQOM/AMAPIANO ALBUM

Spikiri - King Don Father

BEST AFRO POP ALBUM

Sjava - Umqhele

BESTE POP ALBUM

Snotkop - SOUS

BEST POP ALBUM

Tresor - Nostalgia

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Dan Patlansky - Perfection Kills

BEST HIP HOP ALBUM

Nasty C - Strings and Bling

BEST DANCE ALBUM

Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

BEST MASKANDI ALBUM

Sgwebo Sentambo -Yekani Umona

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Black Coffee - Music is King

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Sjava - Umqhele

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Holly Rey - Deeper

LIFETIME ACHIEVERS AWARD X3

TKZEE, Mango Groove and HHP

Weekend Argus