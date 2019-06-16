Cape Town - Irshaad Ally is best known in South African households as Rafiek Samsodien from the popular Afrikaans soapie Suidooster but at home he's just a husband and father to two young children. Ally, 40, said his work schedule kept him busy spending a lot of time away from home so Father’s Days is cherished time spent with family.

“If I can just spend time with the family that’s enough for me so I’ll probably take them for a drive because I haven’t been available for the last while, we’ll get some lunch. I’m feeling Hout Bay,” he said.

Ally has been married to his wife Ayesha for the past seven years and the couple of two girls, five-year old Rahmah and four month old Hanaa

“It’s very difficult (being a parent). It’s not an easy journey, it’s tough, they cry and they’re hungry they always need to do something.

“It’s amazing how much effort and time they take but it’s nothing compared to the unconditional love you get from this little human that always wants to be with you,” he said.

Ally maintains a close relationship with his mother while his father passed away when he was 14 years old after illness.

After a career as a runner for an advertising agency, followed by a stint as a graphic designer at the same company he made his first TV appearance in Survivor South Africa: Malaysia in 2007 but was the eighth contestant voted off.

After small roles in other short films and soapies, he landed a part in Suidooster in 2015 and has also appeared on the big screen in films like Four Corners and in the lead role in Nommer 37.

Ally is also a former Pasella presenter.

In recent weeks, his Suidooster character has been grappling with his conscience and religious beliefs.

Rafiek has used gambling money to set up his new business something his father AB Samsodien played by Cedwyn Joel considers to be “Garaam”.

“Rafiek’s journey has changed, the writers always surprise me. Rafiek was always this standard guy who was never out of place and was always trying to help people who were on the wrong side of something and now Rafiek has become the guy who is doing something wrong,” he said.

Ally said he will be involved in more movies next year, which are due to begin shooting early next year while he will also be involved in a number of community projects.