Cape Town - Korean pop’s infectious melodies filled the room of OurNia Space Studio in Observatory on Saturday, where local K-pop fans gathered to dance to some of their favourite songs. The rise of K-pop in South Africa over the past few years has been explosive, with local fans cottoning on to the pop phenomena that's been sweeping the world from Japan to Johannesburg and everywhere in-between.

Recently, best-selling K-pop boyband, BTS released a movie which sold out in theatres across South Africa, while fans here have also created dedicated social media accounts to honour their musical idols.

Despite the rainy weather yesterday, scores of fans gathered to play a game of ‘Random Dance Play’ which involved them dancing to the choreography of a number of different Korean pop songs.

The event was hosted by K-pop Random Dance CPT, which was established last December.

“We host these events because we saw K-pop fans in other countries do it and noticed how fans in the City wanted to do it.

“We also hope by doing this we put South Africa on the map and strengthen the KPOP community,” explained admin Kauthar Isaacs.

Prizes handed out to fans at yesterday's event included K-pop albums and posters, and there was even a prize for the most energetic performance during a dance battle.

“The experience was very new. I really enjoyed it. I think it is a cool way to bring fans together,” said 18-year-old K-pop fan Olerato Sereko.

“This is a cool way to bring all of us who love the genre together.”

Demi Daries (16) said that it was an overall great experience. “The songs surprised me because I didn't know most of it, but afterwards I got to know more music.

“I think they keep these dance plays so that it can spread around the Western Cape and it is nice to know about other cultures as well,” she said.

K-pop cover performance team, The KD Project, have been teaching K-pop choreography since 2016 and were responsible for dishing out the dance moves at yesterday's event.

“Two years ago our friend who started the classes went to teach in South Korea and we took over for her. This is how we engage with other fans. We also perform at fancon and South Korean-related festivals in Cape Town,” said K-pop fan and dance instructor, Cameron Hendricks.

Classes are held weekly at OurNia Space Studio. Attached Files.