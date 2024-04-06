Fleurs was close to making his Chiefs debut – Motaung

KAIZER Chiefs players have decided they will go ahead with their weekend game against Chippa United out of respect for their late teammate, Luke Fleurs. The match against Chippa is at the Buffalo City Municipality (BCM) Stadium, East London, this afternoon at 3pm.

Continuation of the East London match was assured in a radio interview by Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, who also paid tribute to the defender. “Luke Fleurs was really proud to be at Kaizer Chiefs. It was a dream come true for him and I got that feeling every time I saw him at the Village (Naturena). “He was a great professional and never complained or sulked when not picked. He was very close to making his debut. He would have travelled for the Chippa United match this weekend.”

Motaung Jr’s words suggest Fleurs was just days away from finally making his Chiefs debut after an injury sidelined him for many months. Fleurs (24) died in Johannesburg on Wednesday after being shot “in the upper body” during a botched hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg North. Fleurs was a member of Kaizer Chiefs, although he did not play a match for AmaKhosi after transferring from SuperSport just over a year ago.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa was among those who have paid tribute to the slain Kaizer Chiefs defender Kodwa led tributes for the Cape Town-born player, who was called up twice for Bafana Bafana without being capped for the national team. Kodwa’s social media message read: “I am saddened by the passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender and former junior international Luke Fleurs.

“I am saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi families and the entire South African football fraternity.” Chiefs’ mother body, the Premier Soccer League (PSL), also paid homage to the fallen player. The PSL statement read: “The PSL is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Kaizer Chiefs defender, Luke Fleurs.

“In this moment of profound loss, the PSL extends its deepest sympathies to Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, the Fleurs family, and the entire football community. “In tribute to Luke’s memory, a moment of silence will be observed at all DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures this weekend. “May his soul repose peacefully.”

Former Bafana Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe was among many football personalities who have paid tribute to Fleurs. Radebe’s post on X read: “Very sad indeed crime is on another level. Another talent gone so soon. My condolences @KaizerChiefs and the Family of Luke Fleurs. MHSRiP!” SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt who coached Fleurs in the past, was also moved to pay his respects