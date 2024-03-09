Madibaz all-rounder keeping it simple at African Games in Accra

RISING cricket star Ethan Frosler aims to keep things simple when he strides out onto the oval for the University Sports South Africa national side at the African Games in Ghana this month. The continental showpiece is taking place in Accra where it started no Thursday to wrap on the 23rd and the fast-bowling all-rounder from the Bay believes an uncluttered head will stand him in good stead with bat and ball.

Frosler was one of the Madibaz students who stuck up their hand to be counted at last year’s USSA tournament. His five-wicket haul against University of Johannesburg, a match-winning effort, was particularly impressive. It had been all about rising to the occasion in Cape Town for the 21-year-old.

“The week for the team was tough and we did not get the results we wanted,” Frosler admitted. “But whenever the team needed me to step up and deliver with the ball, I just tried to give it my all.” His efforts were recognised by the selection committee and his inclusion in the SA team ultimately left him “shocked and excited”.

“Walking to the stage I think I just smiled all the way because it meant so much to me.” The mechanical engineering student from Gqeberha, who will be capped next month, bowled his first ball in anger for the Madibaz in 2021. “My modus operandi at that stage was to learn from the senior players and soak up as much information as I could. This led to my game gradually maturing over the years.

“One of the biggest lessons I have learnt is that keeping it simple is better than trying to overthink and complicate things.” Focusing on lapping up the moment and not trying to think of outcomes is the mind-set he hopes that will serve him well in Ghana. His selection has motivated him to give his cricket career a go and therefore he sees the Games as a stepping stone to bigger things.

“Receiving this sort of recognition has definitely spurred me on because it has pushed me to work (even) harder. I think I speak for all sportsmen and women when I say it’s amazing when the hard work pays off.” With the ability to introduce variety into his bowling while producing yorkers, seemingly at will, Frosler has a knack for bowling at the back end of limited overs matches. “But I also know that I need to find greater consistency with the new ball at the start of the innings, so those are the sorts of things I will continue to work on.”