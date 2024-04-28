Netball SA gearing up for next World Cup

NETBALL South Africa has ensured that the building blocks for the World Cup in Australia are firmly in place. The national body has named the new Spar Proteas squad that will train under the guidance of newly appointed national team coaches Jenny van Dyk and Zanele Mdodana. This development marks a significant milestone as the squad gears up for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney.

Following several retirements of senior national team players, a rigorous selection process followed and 30 players were called up to a training camp in January at Stellenbosch. The new squad of 15 players reflects a harmonious blend of seasoned expertise and emerging talent, comprising seven domestic and eight overseas-based players. Notably, nine members of the squad were part of the 2023 World Cup campaign on home soil, including stalwarts Karla Pretorius, Ine-Marí Venter, Khanyisa Chawane and Elmere van der Berg.

Van Dyk emphasised the gravity of the selection process, acknowledging the dedication and aspirations of all players involved. “We understand that we are not only shaping a team but nurturing dreams,” she said. “As we embark on a new season, the selected players are primed and motivated to excel.”

The coaching duo’s inaugural match will see the Proteas face Malawi in August, a fixture renowned for its intensity and competitiveness. Ahead of the season, the team will convene in May for their inaugural alignment camp, with locally-based players and training partners set to participate. In anticipation of the upcoming Telkom Netball League, several players from local teams are poised to showcase their prowess.