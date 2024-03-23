Should players be sent off for an ‘unlucky’ red card?

CANCEL the goal-line drop-out, and simplify when the ball is deemed to be in touch. Those are two rugby laws that renowned referees Nigel Owens and Jaco Peyper would like to see changed to improve the spectacle of the sport. The now-retired match officials addressed the media in a Vodacom United Rugby Championship press conference this week, to discuss arguably the most important part of the game in order to create fairness to both teams and ensure the safety of the players.

When asked which law they would like to change, Welsh ref guru Owens – who retired in 2020 after taking charge of exactly 100 Test matches, and is a URC referee selector – said: “I would certainly look at substitutions, the way they’re used and how many you could have. “If the two teams put on all their subs, you’ve got 16 new players on the field in the last 20 minutes playing against 14 players who have been on for 60 minutes. “I think (changing it) would help the safety of the game because if players are conditioned to play just 40 or 50 minutes, then they would be able to carry much more weight, and the collisions are much bigger.

“The way the game is played is different, and it would reduce the impact in the collisions I think. Also, I think it would help open up the game as well, particularly in the second half. “But the one I would like to change pretty much now is the goal-line drop-out. “I don’t think that has worked. It has probably given the advantage to the defence, and rugby has always given the benefit of the doubt to the attack.

“It was brought in to stop the constant kicks to touch for a five-metre lineout, which meant that teams will maul over, which is pretty much impossible to defend – and then when they were held up, it would be a goal-line drop-out. “Pretty much every lineout that goes to the corner is going to be a maul set-up still. “I would change the goal-line drop-out tomorrow if I could – but I can’t!”

Peyper, who is now a laws advisor to the Springbok team after retiring earlier this year following 67 Tests, felt that it was a tricky situation when determining whether a ball had gone into touch from a penalty kick, especially when players try to prevent the ball from going out. “One that springs to mind is the touch law, which is too complicated. You catch the ball and you land inside, and sometimes you jump and the ball crosses the plane of touch – why don’t we make it consistent and simpler?” Peyper said. “Another one that steals a lot of space is remaining in front of a kicker outside 10 metres. A fast back-three can then run it back and create more opportunities and some spectacle for us.”

One of the most contentious issues at the moment is a proposed 20-minute red card, and Owens was not exactly sold on the idea. “We need to sit down and relook at exactly what is a red card,” the 52-year-old said. “If something is completely accidental or even careless, but there was no recklessness in it – it wasn’t an act of thuggery, or you weren’t charging in with the head or shoulder and not caring where you hit somebody...

“If it was an act where you are sitting there and going ‘Oh, that’s unlucky’, then we need to look at it (and say) ‘Well, why are we giving a red card for something that is unlucky and there was no recklessness in it?’. “That’s why at the moment, I think we are stuck between a rock and a hard place, or trying to paper over (it). “We don’t want to spoil the game (and have) somebody sent off unluckily for 60 minutes and they’re down to 14 men.

“But my question would be, well, if somebody is very, very unlucky, then why is he given a red card?” “I’m not emotionally attached for or against the 20-minute red card, but I just think at the moment, it is a bit of a knee-jerk reaction in trying to find a balance of keeping people happy when people are going ‘Oh, you’ve spoilt the game, they’re down to 14 men’, compared to a clear red card, which is there for a reason.” Peyper was asked about whether referees should conduct post-match interviews to explain some of their decisions, and he was largely in favour of it, but wanted match officials to be given training to handle that kind of situation.