Women’s Race offers triple celebration in August

HERMAN GIBBS THE Totalsports Women’s Race, South Africa’s biggest Women’s Day celebration, will be featured in three cities in August when the country commemorates Women’s Month.

The government declared August Women’s Month as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings August 9, 1956 to protest the extension of pass laws to women. Every year on August 9, the country celebrates Women’s Day. The race is a mass participation, women’s only road race that takes place in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg and caters for both social runners and elite athletes. This year the festivities will begin in Durban on Sunday, August 4, followed by Cape Town on Friday, August 9, before culminating in Joburg on Saturday, August 17. It is a celebration of women’s strength and empowerment, providing a platform for women from all backgrounds to come together and participate in a high-energy, caring environment. The event is in support of PinkDrive, an NGO dedicated to creating and promoting awareness about cancer.

Michael Meyer, the managing director of Stillwater Sports and the convener of the iconic event, said the celebrations in three major cities will triple the excitement this year. “We’re thrilled to triple the excitement by hosting these three iconic events across three cities on three separate days,” says Meyer. “Each city will have its day to shine as we deliver an exceptional road running experience. We’re excited to share the race’s spirit with diverse communities and empower women from all walks of life.

“We are committed to elevating the standard of racing at the Totalsports Women’s Race. By hosting the event on three separate dates we can enhance the quality of racing in each city. “SA’s elite female athletes will not only have three opportunities to compete in a world-class women’s race on home soil but also to race against an exceptionally strong elite women’s field at each event.” Totalsports marketing official Nikki Crous said runners, elite and recreational, as well as spectators, can expect an exhilarating and top-quality race day experience in each city.

“We look forward to commemorating Women’s Month by hosting three standalone races in 2024,” said Crous. “We can’t wait to enhance the overall experience in all three cities. By spreading the event across multiple dates, we aim to enhance the celebration, and provide more opportunities for women to participate, while creating a more inclusive and empowering environment for all.” In Durban, the race will start and end at Suncoast Casino, Snell Parade. In Cape Town, the race will start and finish at Grand Parade, Darling Street. In Joburg, the race will start at Orange Road and Buffalo Road Junction, Marks Park, and end at Marks Park in Emmerentia.