Young aggressors make their mark at Indian Wells

Deborah Curtis-Seitchell THE Indian Wells Masters in the heart of the Californian desert has always striven to be innovative: “The Stars UnderCover” drive saw Top 10, Daniil Medvedev “working” as a cashier, Andrey Rublev as a security guard, Alex de Minaur as a car park attendant and Holger Rune selling in the gift shop.

However, in as much as fans have been fooled by their disguises off court, the players appear to have been fooled by the slow conditions on it, causing major first week fatalities: Jiri Lehecka is the first Czech to reach the Quarter Finals of an ATP Masters 1000, sweeping aside both World No 5 Rublev and Greek No 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas to get there. In his own words, it was a combination of his sheer “aggressiveness”, and having compatriot and former No 4 Tomas Berdych as part of his team that produced the result. And if ever there is a model of a modern day aggressor, it has to be Rune, who likewise blew away former champion Taylor Fritz in a three-set nail biter, where the American had a match point and the first set, but that did not stop the Dane valiantly attacking at net – and once again fortune favoured the brave.

No doubt ex coach Boris Becker’s input is starting to pay dividends in terms of Rune’s on-court composure – that and the voluntary absence of his mother. Would that Tsitsipas follow suit, to put a plug on his current extended losing streak and consider taking on board a professional coach over and above Dad Apostolos, it might help restore a single-handed backhander into the Top 10. King of the One-Handed Backhanders and five times Indian Wells champion Roger Federer, was recently quizzed on the floundering Greek God, and in neutral Swiss style said: “He’s beaten me a couple of times... I hope he recovers from his slump and makes another breakthrough – I want to see him reach the next level... ” It will take more than wishful thinking to resurrect Tsitsipas, yet the real testament to reaching the next level is current World No 3 Jannik Sinner, who, on a 16-match winning streak with two titles – the Australian Open and Rotterdam – under his belt this season, has marched into the Semis for the second time.

At the start of the week, there were supposedly only two players able to stop him – either World No 1 Novak Djokovic, or No 2 Carlos Alcaraz. As it stands, Djokovic is out of the equation, embarrassingly felled by little-known, lucky loser Luca Nardi, in Round 3, and only Alcaraz remains a threat, having also sailed through to the Semis, with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero back in his box. As the mighty Serb pointed out: “I have no titles this year so far and that is not something I am used to.” It is worth considering that in March 2023, Medvedev beat Djokovic in Dubai and every pundit assumed it was going to be the “Year Of Medvedev”, after Djokovic’s lengthy self-inflicted absence. Instead, it was very much the GOATs best year.