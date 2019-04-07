- He moved across the world to dub Chinese TV programming into French.

This is Marc Jea, 30, from the Ivory Coast, who arrived in Beijing in December 2017 to work as a full-time voice-over artist at the Chinese satellite TV company StarTimes (StarSat in South Africa).

In previous years, Jea was the furthest away from anything to do with entertainment and acting. He studied economic sciences at university, and then later auditing.

His career in voice overs began only four years ago in his home country, on the advice of friends who admired his voice and his ability to express himself in English and French.

He sits across the table from me in a Beijing café to tell the story of his dubbing acting, what brought him to China and his passion for his craft.

“Friends put my name forward. I succeeded at my first casting and I had never done dubbing before. The judge of that competition told me that I was meant for this job.”

Before this stint with StarTimes, he worked for Canal A Plus and Cine Kita, dubbing African programming, including the South African e.tv series Gold Diggers, into French for audiences in his country. As he explains the process of voice overs, Jea’s face and hands contort and move as he slips from character to character, reciting previous scripts.

“I had no idea of how to do dubbing at my first auditions. I would see the French script at the bottom of the screen. I had to say the script with emotions.”

He begins to exclaim in loud French as he recites a character, a father refusing to pay school fees and calling a teacher a thief.

Syncing the French dialogue to the movement of the on-screen lips is something he says he mastered early on. After a few years of dubbing work in Abijan, StarTimes came knocking in 2017, and with it, the offer of a working life in Beijing.

The audition was much more difficult. There was no on-screen script, and he read from a page while looking up at the screen to perform the dialogue.

Finally, only he and one woman were selected from Ivory Coast to come and work at the StarTimes dubbing centre in China.

“From the time I was a child, I always dreamed of coming to China. I am hoping to marry here, too,” he explains.

It hasn’t been easy. After leaving his family behind to work in China, his mother died from cancer while he was here. He was able to return home for the funeral.

“I am passionate about this work, whether I am famous or not. China is an economic powerhouse and living here has given me a chance to meet new people.”

Cultural assimilation was also a challenge, but Jea is now able to c ommunicate in basic Chinese comfortably enough to do day-to-day tasks.

“It’s a different system to Western society - you notice those differences everywhere - in the schools, the shops.”

Thousands of kilometres away from us, in Abijan, his work is being noticed.

He speaks very affectionately about an animated bee voice over into French, while colleagues at StarTimes do the same in Swahili and Portuguese.

“I dub all sorts of programmes: documentaries, cartoons, series, movies; Chinese into French. People are watching at home.”

Brumble the bee is a whiny character that Jea performs with high-pitched sounds and falsetto. He contrasts this with his deeper, calmer tone used for nature documentaries.

The hours spent alone at his terminal at the dubbing studio dubbing Brumble, between other assignments, is worth it.

A 4-year-old girl sent a message with his colleague from Ivory Coast, telling him how much she loves Brumble, who she watches every day.

* Wendyl Martin is a participant in this year’s China Africa Press Centre