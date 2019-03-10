On the set of Suidooster. Picture: Simone Kershaw.

Cape Town - Suidooster will have a new face from tomorrow night as a daughters of one of the country’s most celebrated playwrights makes her on-screen debut. Jawaahier Petersen, 31, is one of late Taliep Petersen’s daughters from his first marriage.

She joins the popular Afrikaans soapie as Kaashifa, a young woman who is a big fan of Jill Levenberg’s character Mymoena Samsodien’s internet cooking show.

“I’ve been watching since the first episode,” Petersen said.

“I’ve been auditioning constantly, trying to get a part on the show. Then last November, I auditioned for Kaashifa and the director told me not to get my hopes up but, come December, I had the part and we started shooting in January,” she said.

Jawaahier Petersen

Petersen said since viewers first found out about Kaashifa entering the soapie, speculation has been rife over how she fits into the storyline.

“It’s been funny watching what they think her character is going to be but she’s this traditional Muslim who loves Mymoena and the show and she becomes this fan-girl.

“The two of them really bond over cooking and Kaashifa gets completely enveloped in the Samsodien family, who have this like new celebrity status,” said Petersen.

While she believes she was “meant to be an actress”, her career took a different path initially.

“I wanted to study drama and my dad said no, which I understood because there is unpredictability in the industry and the roles for people of colour are limited.”

After the plan to study law fell away, she decided to pursue a degree in social work at UCT.

“I fell into social work and I found my purpose there after I went through my own personal struggles as well. Social work is my heart and acting is my soul. I’ve spent 11 years doing social work and got my master's (degree) but I worked hard for acting opportunities,” said Petersen.

“I’m on Arendsvlei as well and that gave me the opportunity to work and learn the craft, which led to Suidooster.

“Being here has allowed me to see how seasoned actors go about things and they’re willing to teach and give me the space to express myself.”

Petersen said she wants to explore all the platforms within the entertainment industry. She is also a presenter on the KykNET series Klop.

Suidooster airs Monday to Friday on KykNET and KykNET & Kie.