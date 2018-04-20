After six terms at the helm of Cosatu in the province Tony Ehrenreich will not avail himself for re-election because “its time for change”.

Ehrenreich’s decision was in line with his belief that an individual should be limited to the number of terms in office.

In an interview with Weekend Argus this week, Ehrenreich said that staying in the position would be undermining democracy and good governance in the federation.

“When leaders stay too long in a position, that’s when you see corruption. It is time for change.”

Outgoing #Cosatu regional secretary @TonyEhrenreich talks about his six term tenure and why he will not be running for re-election in June. More about his plans and non-plans for the future in @WeekendArgus Saturday pic.twitter.com/s5Hiln98i2 — Noloyiso Mtembu (@NoloyisoMtembu) April 20, 2018

Reflecting on his life at Cosatu, the 56-year-old father of three said there were highlights in his career he would not trade for anything.

“We took up a lot of issues on transport, education, better healthcare and better policing which affect our communities everyday.”

Farm workers went on strike for better wages between 2012 and 2013.

“Seeing the lives of farm workers improving through industrial action in 2012 was one of those moments,” he said.

The strikes led to an improvement in the wages of workers but Ehrenreich said there was a lot more to be done.

“We still have to fight for a living wage for workers. This is an opportunity for the new presidency,” he said.

According to Ehrenreich, President Cyril Ramaphosa was committed to worker issues not because of his history in trade unions but because of his involvement in the establishment of the national minimum wage.

“He is pragmatic and seems to be genuine about improving the lives of workers.”

On the ANC in the province, Ehrenreich said the party would benefit if it remembered “who votes for you” and be unapologetic about people’s needs.

“In the past, the ANC was too cautious not to irritate upper classes in Cape Town,” he said, referring to a failure to implement integrated housing between workers and their employers.

On the downside of the job he said he would not miss being on call 24/7 and being in physical danger.

“In some instances there was no time to think about danger to self. I took that as part of my social responsibility.”

Asked if he would be joining ANC leadership ahead of the 2019 election, Ehrenreich said there was no plan to that effect but added that should he be called upon to serve in any capacity he would avail himself.

He said the divisions within the DA in the province were presenting a great opportunity for the ANC to regain the trust of the people. When it was in power in the Cape Town council and in the province, the ANC made a lot of mistakes but never undermined service delivery, he said.

“What is happening now with Patricia de Lille shows the DA for what it is, a cabal of white liberals focusing on controlling the party for the interests of the white guard,” he said.

He took a swipe at De Lille as he believed she sold her soul when she joined the DA.

“Now that she is in trouble, her focus is on the poor hoping that they will save her.”

Ehrenreich said when he steps down in June, he would focus on finishing his studies before looking for work.

