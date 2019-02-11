Wayne Smith the new General Manager of the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani complex. Photo: Supplied.

DURBAN – Tsogo Sun has announced the appointment of Wayne Smith as general manager of Durban’s of the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani complex. Smith will be responsible for overseeing the landmark 734-room contemporary seafront classic property, while supporting growth objectives, driving operations as well as maintaining the unparalleled service excellence that matches Tsogo Sun’s legacy.

"I am thrilled to lead one of the most recognisable and highly frequented hotels on Durban’s beach front. Tsogo Sun has a reputation for innovation and excellence in hospitality, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to continue to be part of this exciting group. I’m looking forward to getting to know our regular guests, welcoming new guests, and building on the success created by the fantastic team here," said Smith.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, Smith, began his journey at Drakensberg Sun Resort, where he was first employed as a switchboard operator.

He has also held management roles at Southern Sun Cullinan, Umhlanga Sands Resort, Garden Court Blackrock and Garden Court South Beach. Most recently, he worked as the hotel general manager at Holiday Inn Sandton.

Now at the helm of Tsogo Sun’s most profitable hotel in South Africa, Smith says he is ready for the challenge as he confidently steers the ship to attain top tier results.

“It is indeed a great honour to be entrusted with taking this magnificent hotel to new heights, I look forward to working with the team of highly skilled individuals in driving excellence in hospitality,” added Smith.

He said that his goal is to position the hotel as the best business and leisure destination in Durban.

Tsogo Sun’s Director of Operations, KZN hotels, Samantha Croft applauded Smith’s appointment. She added that she is confident that he will take the legendary Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani hotel to a new level.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE