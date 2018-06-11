



Amplats said the project would provide access to internet resources for the community, as well as ICT training.





The mechanical hub would be used to train young people, and promote entrepreneurship and enterprise development by facilitating and influencing businesses and suppliers to procure services from them, it added.





The project forms part of Anglo American’s continued focus on FutureSmart MiningTM, an innovation led approach to sustainable mining.





Amplats and Komatsu will support, train and fund the early operations of the project in the first six to 12 months to ensure sustainability, and the KSAF Transformation Trust, representing Komatsu, will continue to provide a grant to support the mechanical hub for at least another two more years.





– African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said yesterday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese construction, mining and industrial equipment manufacturer Komatsu to jointly design, build and fund an information and communications technology (ICT) training, internet café and mechanical hub in Ga-Molekana village in Mogalakwena, Limpopo.