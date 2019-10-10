Discovery Bank customers can now get an iPhone when they activate the Vitality Active Rewards. Photo: Bloomberg

DURBAN – Discovery Bank customers can now get an iPhone when they activate the Vitality Active Rewards based on the type of account they have and credit they have available. Customers can fund their new iPhone in full provided if they have the correct Discovery Bank product and achieve all of their weekly Vitality Active Rewards exercise, drive and money goals.

Only Discovery Bank clients with only Vitality Money active can activate the benefit and earn a cash back on their monthly installment. The maximum monthly cash back is dependent on the Discovery Bank product and ranges between R500 and R715.

Customers can maximise their cash back by activating all three of the Vitality Active Rewards.

If customers don't meet any of their Vitality Active Rewards goals, they will forfeit their monthly cash back and will have to pay the full installment amount due on their qualifying account.