Discovery Bank customers can now get an iPhone when they activate the Vitality Active Rewards. Photo: Bloomberg

DURBAN – Discovery Bank customers can now get an iPhone when they activate the Vitality Active Rewards based on the type of account they have and credit they have available. 

Customers can fund their new iPhone in full provided if they have the correct Discovery Bank product and achieve all of their weekly Vitality Active Rewards exercise, drive and money goals. 

Only Discovery Bank clients with only Vitality Money active can activate the benefit and earn a cash back on their monthly installment. The maximum monthly cash back is dependent on the Discovery Bank product and ranges between R500 and R715. 

Customers can maximise their cash back by activating all three of the Vitality Active Rewards. 

If customers don't meet any of their Vitality Active Rewards goals, they will forfeit their monthly cash back and will have to pay the full installment amount due on their qualifying account. 

There is no activation fee to activate the Vitality Active Rewards with iPhone benefit. 

The iPhone that customers qualify for depends on their Discovery Bank product and credit available at the time of purchase at iStore. 

These are the steps to follow to complete the activation:

  1. Download the Discovery app
  2. Activate Vitality Active Rewards on the latest Discovery app
  3. Browse the iPhones you may qualify for on the Discovery Bank app
  4. Visit istore to select your iPhone and complete your iPhone activation
  5. Achieve all of the Vitality Active Rewards goals over 24 months
Here are the various iPhones that go with the different Discovery Bank products:

Discovery Bank product iPhone
Discovery Platinum Card iPhone 8 - 64GB
Discovery Platinum full banking suite (iPhone XR - 64GB
Discovery Black Card iPhone XR - 64GB
Discovery Black full banking suite iPhone 11 - 64GB
Discovery Purple full banking suite iPhone 11 Pro - 64GB

