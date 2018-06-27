JOHANNESBURG- JSE-listed ICT firm EOH Holdings on Wednesday announced that Zunaid Mayet had resigned as its chief executive to take up the same post at its newly-created subsidiary, Nextec, following a major reconfiguration and implementation of a new strategy.

Rob Godlonton has been appointed as chief executive of the EOH branded business while the board is in the process of finalising the appointment of a new chief executive for EOH Holdings.

EOH also made significant board changes, after six directors resigned, in a bid to further strengthen governance across the group and to support the new business model.

In March, EOH Holdings announced its new strategy which centred on reconfiguring the group into two distinct and independent businesses with specialised solutions for high-growth industries, each with its own chief executive, unique brand and identity, business model, growth and go-to-market strategies.

EOH's share price is under pressure this week and has fallen more than 10 percent since Monday.

- African News Agency (ANA)