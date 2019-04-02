FlySafair has once again officially been named Best Airline Africa and Indian Ocean in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ awards for Airlines. Picture: Supplied.

DURBAN - FlySafair has once again officially been named Best Airline Africa and Indian Ocean in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ awards for Airlines. The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the world’s top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines worldwide gathered over a 12-month period.

"We’re really pleased with this award because it’s voted for by actual travelers rather than a panel of some sort. Excellent customer experience has always been a key focus area for us, and it’s great to see that focus being recognised," said Kirby Gordon, Head of Sales and Distribution at FlySafair.

The airline performed well across the ratings categories, scoring particularly high marks under Onboard Experience, Customer Service, Check-in & Boarding, Value for Money and Cleanliness.

"Congratulations to FlySafair for being named a Travellers Choice Airlines winner yet again for the year 2019. This momentous award recognises FlySafair as Travellers’ favourite airline, based on review data from our community," said Bryan Saltzburg, Senior Vice President and General Manager for TripAdvisor Flights.

He added, "As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travellers’ Choice awards for airlines recognises outstanding service, world-renowned quality and amazing value, all of which are traits currently exhibited by FlySafair. The airline should be exceedingly proud of their award, as travellers have said that it is their preferred carrier when choosing to fly".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE