FlySafair has partnered with Mobicred to provide passengers with the option to fly with the airline now and pay off their purchase in easy instalments. Picture: Supplied.

DURBAN - FlySafair has partnered with Mobicred, a simple and convenient online credit facility, to provide passengers with the option to fly with the airline now and pay off their purchase in easy instalments. FlySafair’s head of sales and distribution Kirby Gordon said "FlySafair continually invests in the creation of exceptional customer service, and this newly introduced Mobicred payment solution is no different. We realise that our passengers love flying just as much as we do, but may not always be financially able to do so. Our partnership with Mobicred enables passengers to fly to their favourite destinations without letting their pockets stand in the way".

Passengers looking to make use of the airline’s new Mobicred payment option to book their flights can either register for a new Mobicred account or log in to their existing one to gain access to credit.

The airline said, "We feel that Mobicred are aligned to us in terms of being innovative and aspiring toward creating a great customer experience. They also offer a great technical solution and we believe that they are responsible lenders".

FlySafair currently offers a range of payment solutions that make purchasing flight tickets as simple and as safe as possible – including Zapper, Visa Checkout and flight vouchers. This latest addition to the airline’s existing range of payment solutions adds to passengers' hassle-free, enjoyable and affordable flying experience, allowing them to take to the skies without breaking the bank.

"We are very excited to partner with FlySafair. We see great similarities between our two brands, both being exceptionally customer-centric. The partnership offers South African passengers an opportunity to fly now-pay later. It also validates the demand from customers for alternative online tender types. FlySafair is a highly innovative business and we are proud to be part of their vision to make air travel more accessible," said Jason Sive, Mobicred Chief Executive.

The airline's fly now, pay later option is currently available after the FlySafair option had a soft launch last week.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE