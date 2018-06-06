JOHANNESBURG - South African gold miner Harmony Gold raised just over R1.05 billion ($82 million) via the issue of new shares, it said on Wednesday, raking in cash to pay down debt used for an acquisition.





Harmony took out loans to partly fund the $300 million acquisition of the Moab Khotsong mine earlier this year in a deal that the company said would significantly boost its operational cash flow.





The company, which competes with AngloGold, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater at home, sold 55 million new shares, or 15% stake, at R19.12 each, an 11.7% discount to the closing price on Tuesday.





UBS, JP Morgan, Absa and Nedbank arranged the so-called accelerated bookbuild, a share sale done with little to no marketing.



