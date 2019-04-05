Huawei scooped two awards at MTN Group's Annual Supplier Award Ceremony that was held in Dubai late last month. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Huawei scooped two awards at MTN Group's Annual Supplier Award Ceremony that was held in Dubai late last month. The company was announced as the winner of the Supplier of the Year 2018 and Best Innovation 2018 Awards.

The Supplier of the Year Award recognises the best overall performance from a group supplier across several performance metrics such as quality, delivery and support, account performance management, innovation and meeting MTN compliance and risk requirements.

While the Best Innovation Award focuses on suppliers who demonstrate and share best practice, market insights and generate the most innovative ideas and solutions.

The theme for the awards this year was centered around three key pillars: Innovation, Collaboration and Excellence. All areas where MTN has worked extensively with Huawei to ensure MTN continuously stays at the forefront of the telecoms industry, and consistently delivers the most innovative products and services to its customers.

"As a supplier with leading products and solutions and with a team of dedicated professionals, Huawei has been a part of our success for a very long time and we recognise their partnership with confidence towards a bright future," said Dirk Karl, MTN Group Executive: Global Sourcing and Supply Chain.

"Hand in hand, both MTN and Huawei teams have been working together and conquered numerous difficulties in the past. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and overcoming any new challenges we may face in the future," The President of Huawei MTN Key Account Group Frank Li said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE