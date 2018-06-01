CAPE TOWN - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) on Friday, 1st of June 2018 celebrated the new, Cloud Atlas “AMI Real Estate ex-SA ETF” listing and also welcomed Distell Group Holdings back onto the Main Board.

These 2 listings bring the total number of companies listed on the JSE to 375.

Distell producers spirits, wines, ciders and ready-to-drinks (RTDs) for Africa and worldwide.

Some of the company’s top brands include Amarula, 4th Street, Hunter’s Klipdrift, Nederburg, Richelieu, Savanna, Viceroy, and J.C. Le Roux.

Distell listed in the “Beverages sector” which constitutes 14% of the overall JSE market cap and translates to R14.27 trillion.

“Today marks an important journey in our company’s evolution as it simplifies a historically multi-tiered ownership structure of Distell through Capevin Holdings Limited (“Capevin”), providing investors with a single entry point to invest in Distell, said Richard Rushton, Distell Group Managing Director.

After meeting all the JSE listing requirements and obligations, the final regulatory approvals were issued on 14th May 2018. From today, Distell will trade on the JSE under their new share code DGH.

“The JSE is looking forward to being part of the next chapter of Distell’s growth story. We are especially excited to relist Distell to trade on the JSE because this listing tells an excellent story of renewal and revitalization – a much needed narrative at a time when the industry is working hard to renew investor", said Donna Nemer, Director, Capital Markets at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The Cloud Atlas (RF) (Proprietary) Limited AMI Real Estate ex-SA ETF listed on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

The Cloud Atlas Real Estate ex-SA ETF is an investment product that invests in the prime Real Estate companies on the African continent.

The companies in this ETF have property portfolios that include residential, retail, industrial and tourism segments as well as new developments.

Donna Nemer, Director of Capital Markets at the JSE says the exchange is excited about the continued growth and development of the ETF industry.

“The JSE is seeing an encouraging surge in the listing of new ETFs, which increasingly offer investors greater exposure to a range of sectors and also global markets”.

The listing will track Africa’s Prime Real Estate companies, giving investors Pan African exposure to the changing demographics of the continent and constantly improving skyline.

Maurice Madiba, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud Atlas Investments says they are particularly fond of the AMI Real Estate ETF as it provides a safely structured vehicle to owning property on the rest of the African continent.

“We have a fantastic array of property companies and having an ETF of this nature really lifts the profile of African markets which are otherwise over-looked in favor of developed markets like the US and Europe. The tag line #OwnYourOwn embodies the power ETFs have to transform the investment landscape for ordinary people,” added Madiba.

This new listing brings the total number ETFs listed on the JSE this year to 11, with a total market capitalisation of over R72 billion.

Nemer adds that ETFs are increasingly playing an important role in opening up the world of investing and the broadening range of ETFs listed on the JSE means that investors now have greater choice.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE