JOHANNESBURG - Many hearts were left broken on Valentine’s Day, yesterday after hundreds of unhappy customers complained about their orders not being delivered.

Unhappy customers of the service took to social media site Twitter to express their disappointment in Netflorist as well as HelloPeter.com, demanding refunds from the company.





Netflorist told Mybroadband that the break down in their service was caused by Eskom's loadshedding and the poor weather conditions on Valentine's Day.





The company said, "The combination of the rain and the multiple robots out was a perfect storm. We have never had this in previous years and it caught us by surprise. Our drivers couldn’t get to our pick-up point in time and then, when they did, couldn’t get the orders out in time. We don’t have final numbers yet, but our delivery success rate was in the low 90s as far as we can tell – this is a disaster for the people we let down."





Moving into damage control, Netflorist said that they would be re-delivering orders today and managing customer-specific needs in any which way that they can.









Take a look below at some customers who took to Twitter to express their disappointment in the company: