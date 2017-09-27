JOHANNESBURG - Danny Zandamela on Wednesday joined Ithala SOC Limited as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Services Provider.

Zandamela has over 34 years of banking and leadership experience, 16 of which have been as Senior Executive / CEO in various FNB businesses in South Africa and Africa .

Some of the key leadership roles he served during his tenure include CEO First National Bank of Botswana Ltd; CEO FNB Corporate Banking; CEO FNB Africa; CEO FNB Public Sector Banking and most recently CEO FNB Business – Gauteng North Province and Chairman FNB Public Sector Banking.

Malose Kekana, Ithala SOC Limited Chairman said: “His extensive expertise will provide the required leadership and direction to deliver on Ithala’s growth ambitions.”

