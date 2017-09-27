Zandamela has over 34 years of banking and leadership
experience, 16 of which have been as Senior Executive / CEO in various FNB
businesses in
Some of the key leadership roles he served during his tenure
include CEO First National Bank of Botswana Ltd; CEO FNB Corporate Banking; CEO
FNB Africa; CEO FNB Public Sector Banking and most recently CEO FNB Business –
Malose Kekana, Ithala SOC Limited Chairman said: “His extensive expertise will provide the required leadership and direction to deliver on Ithala’s growth ambitions.”
