Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of Sekunjalo Investments Holdings. File photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN – Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé on Monday said he was delighted and welcomed the DA’s statement calling on him to appear before the Lex Mpati Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety related to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). The DA said on Monday that it had written to the commission to request that it confirm whether Survé would appear before it to explain the serious allegations against him that had emerged over the past two weeks.

The Sekunjalo Group, Survé and AYO Technology Solutions have been on record publicly for the last few weeks indicating that they welcomed the commission, supported it fully and requested the media to give the commission time to do its work unhindered and uninfluenced.

"Despite this, the Tiso Blackstar media group, in particular, the Sunday Times and Business Day, eNCA and other detractors of Independent Media and Survé, have desperately tried to influence the commission in order to defame Dr Survé, Sekunjalo and investee companies such as AYO," said Survé in the statement.

The DA said it was highly probable that when Survé is called to appear before the commission he would attempt to invoke Section 10 of the Regulations to enable him to give evidence in camera and in secret.

Survé said he was appalled at this abuse of the commission’s process, which was set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the framework and structure of the PIC.

"At no stage in the president’s terms of reference is there any mention of AYO or any other Sekunjalo investee company."

Survé said he would co-operate fully with the commission in any way possible and to the best of his ability, including providing testimony at the hearing if required by the commission.

“I will avail myself if I am required to do so. My only request to the commission, should they invite me to present evidence, is that they ensure that I am given timeous notice, due to my international diary, sufficient time to prepare, and adequate time to set the record straight at the commission. Sekunjalo and its investee companies have nothing to hide,” said Dr Survé.

“Sekunjalo and its investee companies, have the highest levels of governance. The only issue is that we are one of the most successful black corporates and are paying the price for competing against established interests. The commission will provide a good opportunity to articulate what the group does, to de-mystify it, set the record straight and present the truth on an open platform, which our detractors have denied us to date.

“This can only vindicate Sekunjalo and clear the way for our investee companies, including AYO, to continue to do what it promised in its pre-listing statement, which is to create shareholder value including for the PIC,” said Dr Survé.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE