CAPE TOWN - Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan on Thursday announced changes to the boards of various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

One particular change that stood out was the announcement of Phakamani Hadebe as the new CEO of power utility Eskom.

Here is some more information about Hadebe:

1. Phakamani Simphiwe Hadebe has a history of roles in senior management positions in both the private and public sectors.

3. Previously, he was the Chief executive Officer (CEO) Corporate and investment banking at Barclays Africa where he led the CIB client strategy for Africa.

4. Hadebe was also the CEO of the Land and Agricultural Bank, a state-owned enterprise which he managed to turn around to operate profitably over five years.

5. During 2003-2008, he spent most of his career at the National Treasury of South Africa.

6. Within the National Treasury, he served as Head of Assets and Liabilities division

7. He was responsible for government debt management and sovereign risk management and National Treasury’s oversight of all state-owned enterprises.

8. Hadebe was identified by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a desirable expert to assist in the following roles in the determination of: Fiscal risks vs SOEs, Sovereign borrowings vs SOE borrowings, Corporate governance of SOEs and turning around SOEs.

9. From July 2008 to January 2015, he served as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa.

10. Since January 20, 2018, he was the acting Group Chief Executive of Eskom Holdings SOC Limited and served as its Director.

11. Hadebe holds an MA in Economics (UDW), an MA in Rural Development (University of Sussex, England).

12. He was also apart of an Executive Leadership Programme at Wharton Business School and completed Financial Programming at IMF Institute.

