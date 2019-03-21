CAPE TOWN – SA Express on Thursday announced it would add another return flight between Johannesburg and Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo as passenger demand has grown. "The introduction of this additional frequency is in response to high passenger demand on the route, and SA Express is most grateful for the overwhelming support that it is receiving on this destination," the airline's interim chief executive Siza Mzimela said.

“Indeed, the airline continues to make major strides overall, and is firmly en route to achieving commercial sustainability as we accelerate the implementation of our new business strategies."

The new weekend flight leaves OR Tambo International Airport at 09h20 and arrives at Lubumbashi Airport at 11h45, with the return leg departing at 12h30 and arriving at 15h00.

"The airline operates a 70-seater regional jet CRJ 700 on the route, and passengers on the new SA Express service are, as usual, eligible to earn voyager miles," the airline's statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)