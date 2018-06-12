CAPE TOWN - Africa’s largest retailer, Shoprite is aiming to empower more than 12 000 youth with their Retail Readiness programme.

The programme which was launched in February 2016 has trained youth between the ages of 18 to 29 years old in the retail sector in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

“As the largest private sector employer in Africa with more than 148,000 people in our workforce, the Shoprite Group believes that developing people’s skills drives not only our business, but also the economy. The Group works to develop the skills of youth by creating educational and job opportunities directly linked to our business, thereby continuously creating an exceptional talent pipeline”, said the group.

Taking place over eight weeks, the programme equips the youth with essential skills in the retail sector. Upon completion of the programme, the participants also receive an NQF Level 3 qualification.

According to the Group’s spokesperson on skills development, Moga Pillay said that this programme directly tackles youth unemployment.

“This programme is a direct challenge to the crippling effects of youth unemployment. More than half of young South Africans are unemployed. It also enables us to improve on the quality of recruits filling vacancies at our stores, since those who have completed the programme have a good understanding of how our business works and the factors that influence our profitability”, said Pillay.

The programme is structured by combining both practical learning and theory. Participants are taught three weeks of theory followed by five weeks of in-store training in various departments like the deli, bakery, as well as fruit and vegetables. Participants are paid a weekly stipend during their time in the store.

Since the programme's inception, a total of 8 688 young people have been employed in Shoprite or Checkers stores. The Shoprite group is currently running a training block which will conclude on June 22. Notably, the next training session is set to kick off next month. Shoprite is currently searching for interested youth who can still apply for the program. “The Group is aiming to enroll an additional 4 500 youth in its Retail Readiness programme between July 2018 and June 2019”, added the group.

How to apply:

To apply for this opportunity, dial *120*446# and follow the prompts (network rates apply) or visit www.shoprite.jobs.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE