DURBAN - The Small Business Institute will be holding its first of two small business indabas this year.

Taking place on April 11 2019 at the Bryanston Country Club, the SBI Indaba will be held under the theme “Creating Jobs Against All Odds.”



"This indaba is a first in so many ways. It’s the first where we’ve invited political parties to share their visions of our economy; it’s the first time they’ve agreed to do so in front of a business audience; and it’s the first time we will be broadcasting it live on our YouTube and Facebook channels to widen audience participation," said Bernard Swanepoel, the SBI executive director.



The political debate panel will have people from three major political parties – featuring the Lindiwe Zulu, the Toby Chance and the Mandisa Mashigo – and it will be moderated by one of SA’s leading political economic thinkers and SBI non-executive director Lumkile Mondi.



"Whilst we remain an apolitical organization, we think it’s important that small businesses, which have odds like load shedding, late payments and regulatory red tape stacked against them, get to hear first hand how the three big parties in the country will create an enabling environment for this segment of the economy," said Swanepoel.



The action-packed half-day programme also includes a panel focusing on issues of local economic development notably how municipalities can work with business chambers to promote inclusive growth and job creation.



Delegates will also get an opportunity to participate in an interactive panel, featuring entrepreneurs.



Three key note addresses will be delivered by Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana, Nozabelo Ruth Bhengu, ANC MP and chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development, and author of Kasinomics and entrepreneur GG Alcock.



Commenting on the unprecedented number of key note addresses, Swanepoel said, "This is a treat for our members and delegates. We wanted to give them as much as we could possibly fit in half a day".