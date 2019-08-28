Standard Bank Mobile, has expanded its service offering to allow customers to purchase Apple, Samsung and Huawei smartphone devices with a convenient financing option. Photo: File

DURBAN - Standard Bank Mobile, has expanded its service offering to allow customers to purchase Apple, Samsung and Huawei smartphone devices with a convenient financing option. The bank has introduced an innovative way to acquire a smartphone by financing devices over 24 months using an extended payment facility on Standard Bank credit card accounts.

This facility is offered at a special interest rate of 11 percent per annum. Customers can call in to request a limit increase if required.

This convenient alternative to securing a 24-month contract with a Mobile Network Operator will also enable Standard Bank customers to enjoy the benefit of free voice and data to the value of their monthly banking fees.

Standard Bank believes that the only way to enter a crowded telecommunications market is by offering additional value to consumers.

As a result, the bank has integrated several benefits into the Standard Bank Mobile operating structure that include:

1. A 10 percent discount on handsets

2. Free voice and data to the value of a customer’s monthly account fees

3. 1MB of data for every R10 swipe

4. Ucount tiered points and up to 2GB of free data

Stephen Bailey, Standard Bank Mobile Chief Executive said, "Our integrated propositions support and reward customers by ensuring that we offer the most comprehensive and affordable mobile experience on the market. Our customers get rewarded for carrying on with their daily lives, be it grocery purchases, fuel, stationary or school fees".

He added, "We are significantly enhancing the value that our customers receive based on the choices that they make, and rewarding them with real connectivity, value and superior banking and mobile services. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we want to make sure that they are connected when they do so".

Standard Bank Mobile will also be introducing flexible payment options that is 12 to 36 month contract structures as well as handset insurance options.

Standard Bank Mobile is only available to Standard Bank customers and it was launched in November 2018.

"Standard Bank is also driving digitalisation of its services, and being able to provide customers with smartphones and connectivity supports this. We further want to offer our customers the best value for their money and providing customers with free airtime and data to the value of their bank fees is part of how we do this. Customers need no longer purchase their airtime separately , they can access these products free with their Standard Bank account," concluded Bailey.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE