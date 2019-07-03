Standard Bank's MyMo account will reward customers with airtime data for doing their day to day banking. Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Standard Bank's MyMo account will reward customers with airtime and data for doing their day to day banking. According to the bank's website, the account has a monthly fee of R4.95 and those who wish to apply for the account don't require documents or have to stand in a queue. Instead people can apply for the MyMo account through the Standard Bank banking app.

Those who wish to apply for the account must be 18 and over and have a South African ID book or a smart card. They must also be a South African citizen living in the country.

According to Standard Bank MyMo pricing guide, Standard Bank customers get 1GB data (once off) with the Standard Bank Mobile Sim provided that the account is applied for via the banking app.

The guide also shows that customers will get R50/500M data every month the MyMo card is swiped four times in a month. Customers can also get 1MB for every R20 swipe.

Some of the other features of the MyMo account include free unlimited swipes on the Gold card, reduced rates when drawing cash at an ATM or through selected retailers and zero data fees when banking on the Standard Bank banking app.

Other features include cashless payments through Masterpass and Snapscan and Tap to Pay which allows users to simply tap their card at selected retailers.

Besides the monthly fee of R4.95 there are other costs attached to the card including R6.50 for withdrawing cash a Standard Bank ATMs and R1.40 for cash withdrawals at selected retailers.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE