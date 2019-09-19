African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - South African Telkom users have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the mobile network after they announced changes to their Mo'nice data deals.

Many users have complained that the deals have changed, with prices of the special data deals becoming more expensive.





Telkom said in a tweet that their Mo`nice options changes regularly and customers get different offers.





Take a look at what some Twitter users had to say about Telkom below:









Hi Xolani,please be advised Mo`nice options changes regularly and customers get different offers. ^RC — Telkom (@TelkomZA) September 19, 2019

















#Telkom think they are funny, they must aksss the yellow brand how easy people jump ship. They may as well close their Mo'Nice thing if their pricing structure doesn't work. — Wii (@Nipho_MK) September 19, 2019





I don't use that mo'nice thing. Total scam. Here's what you should do: Change Tariff to Smart Broadband. Once done, go on and purchase data. This time you will see an option for LTE/LTE-A Data Offer. Choose that option and you can get 20Gig for R249. FreeMe also a scam! #Telkom — JosephT (@j_jolounge) September 19, 2019









Should I buy a new #Telkom simcard? Because wow Mo'nice ain't nice pic.twitter.com/Ud0cVUryYQ — Moleko (@EMofutsanyana) September 19, 2019









We demand new changes again I cannot afford my new Mo'nice deals😭!@TelkomZA

#Telkom — #HipHopSavedMyLife (@just_EPHRAIM) September 19, 2019





Sorry we took time getting back to you on this @Don_Rapitso. Mo’Nice deals are based on your airtime and data purchase history and are unique to each customer. This means that each customer will receive a different set of deals. It is randomly generate. https://t.co/oMTCTndPLa — Telkom (@TelkomZA) September 19, 2019





Some of you are lucky you still have 30 days option, looks like Telkom has had enough of me my Mo'nice is no longer nice pic.twitter.com/ase0a7IGK6 — Kuduke (@hlale2wa) September 19, 2019









#Telkom is boring this days am going to @MTNza

I bought this mo nice for 5 days nd it doesn't work always my internet access has been paused pic.twitter.com/UA3uMJ1zjC — Omphile. (@Omphile01436344) September 19, 2019









#Telkom users please drop your Mo'nice deals.



I wanna see something.



Here's mine: pic.twitter.com/XrCFe0GSOR — Chief Erican (@EricanSA) September 19, 2019









#Telkom

Once upon a time I used to enjoy mo'nice specials and every deal. But right now I hate it😠😡🤬😡🤬😠 pic.twitter.com/Q0Qso20qZ7 — Euphoria HB🇿🇦 (@Euphoria_HB) September 19, 2019





Do you think that Telkom should have changed their deals, or do you think that the deals are still affordable? Let us know by tweeting @Busrep by clicking here.





