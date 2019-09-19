African News Agency (ANA)
JOHANNESBURG - South African Telkom users have taken to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the mobile network after they announced changes to their Mo'nice data deals. 

Many users have complained that the deals have changed, with prices of the special data deals becoming more expensive. 

Telkom said in a tweet that their Mo`nice options changes regularly and customers get different offers.

Take a look at what some Twitter users had to say about Telkom below: 




















Do you think that Telkom should have changed their deals, or do you think that the deals are still affordable? Let us know by tweeting @Busrep by clicking here. 

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE 