Durban. 060918. The Port of Durban, commonly called Durban Harbour, is the second largest port of South Africa and one of the busiest ports in Africa. Durban Port is South Africaâs main cargo and container port, handling the largest volume of sea-going traffic of any port in southern Africa. Ideally placed on major shipping routes and with excellent rail and road links, the port plays an integral role in the countryâs economy. The general entrance channel has been widened to 222m at its narrowest part. It is 19m deep at the outer entrance and 16.5m in the inner channel. The port has a fleet of tug boats owned and operated by the National Ports Authority (NPA). Each tug is fitted for firefighting and salvage. The NSRI has both deep-sea and smaller rescue boats. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ).
A fully laden container ship leaves Durban harbour. Durban is already one of the world’s most expensive ports for container handling, even before an expensive new foreign loan for overpriced infrastructure is factored in. Picture: Pete Van der Spek
JOHANNESBURG -  South Africa’s Transnet said on Tuesday it will spend 7 billion rand ($464 million) to deepen berths at Africa’s biggest container terminal in the port city of Durban to accommodate larger vessels.

Transnet, which operates nearly three-quarters of the African rail network, the bulk of which is in South Africa, aims to complete the work by 2023, it said in a statement.

Transnet said the project at the Durban port, which handles around 65 percent of South Africa’s container cargo, will include the reconstruction, deepening and lengthening of berths 203 to 205 for the larger ships.

The state-owned logistics firm has been embroiled in allegations of corruption involving procurement contracts worth around 54 billion rand.

It placed its chief executive and two other senior officials on suspension in August pending investigations.

- REUTERS