FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Vivo is seen in Sao Paulo. Technology company Vivo on Monday announced plans to expand into the Middle East and Africa markets.

JOHANNESBURG - Technology company Vivo on Monday announced plans to expand into the Middle East and Africa markets, saying it would soon launch its latest Y series smartphones in the region. As part of its global expansion, Vivo products are now available in the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, with Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to follow suit in the coming months.

The company said after the success of its V15 and NEX in markets across Asia, which had propelled its return to the world's top five smartphone makers, it was continuing its mission to bring innovative and stylish products to more consumers around the world.

"Since our first entry into international markets in 2014, we have been dedicated to understanding the needs of consumers through in-depth research in an effort to bring innovative products and services to meet changing lifestyle needs," Vivo senior vice president Spark Ni said.

"The Middle East and Africa markets are important to us, and we will tailor our approach with consumers' needs in mind. The launch of Y series is just the beginning. We look forward to bringing our other widely popular products beyond Y series to consumers in the Middle East and Africa very soon."

Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world.

- African News Agency (ANA)