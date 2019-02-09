WeWork is announcing its arrival in South Africa and the company will open its first location in Johannesburg in 2019. Photo: File

DURBAN – WeWork is announcing its arrival in South Africa and the company will open its first location in Johannesburg in 2019. WeWork is the space, community and services provider that is focused on helping people create their life’s work.

WeWork was founded in 2010 to help create a world where people work to make a living, not just a living. There has been a macro shift toward a new way of work—one focused on a movement towards meaning—and WeWork is accelerating this movement.

Eugen Miropolski, Managing Director, WeWork International, said, "We’re so proud to announce our expansion to South Africa. This is our first location in Africa and we’re excited to welcome new members and grow our community here".

He added that Johannesburg is home to a huge number of innovative and established businesses as well as entrepreneurs and startups, and they are looking forward to learning from those who join our community of 400,000 members across 400 locations around the world.

Forty percent of their enterprise members say they chose WeWork because they wanted a more creative entrepreneurial environment, and they hope their new locations in South Africa will offer just that, dynamic space to grow South African businesses, and connect business from around the world to South Africa.

Over 400,000 members are now based at WeWork locations around the world, and member businesses range from start-ups to mid- and large-sized companies. International locations serve as a base for business travel, as well as offer opportunities for companies to easily expand abroad.

WeWork membership comes with internet access, cleaning, and furniture. Members can choose from a variety of membership plans, which include “hot-desking,” or using available desks, or a private, noise-controlled office.

WeWork’s first location to open, WeWork 173 Oxford Road, will be in the heart of Rosebank along one of the main arteries connecting north and south Johannesburg. This convenient location is also located right next to Gautrain bus and train lines so members can travel easily throughout the city and to the airport.

WeWork worked closely with landlord partner Redefine Properties on this location, with whom the company entered into a participatory lease, a revenue-share agreement.

