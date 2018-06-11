Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.

1. Vodacom is investing in its black shareholders

Vodacom yesterday said it was planning to splurge R17.5 billion to raise its black economic empowerment (BEE) stake in a deal that could see its black shareholders cashing in on a R3bn windfall.





2. Government comes out unscathed after wage increase - Analysts

The government came out unscathed in the latest round of wage negotiations, according to analysts.





3. Rugby player Renaldo Bothma creates HomeFixer app

South African rugby player, Renaldo Bothma has launched an app, HomeFixer which gives people access to a range of home improvement services that can make your life simpler.





4. Old Mutual sets price range for Quilter Plc

Old Mutual Plc yesterday set a price range of between 125 pence (R21.83) and 155p per ordinary share for its global offer for shares in its newly established Quilter Plc.





5. Women cryptocurrency owners on the rise

Recent findings from, AltcoinTrader one of South Africa’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, reveal that more men own cryptocurrency between the ages of 18 and 40 but women owners are on the rise.





6. Anglo and Komatsu to build SA training centre

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said yesterday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese construction, mining and industrial equipment manufacturer Komatsu to jointly design, build and fund an information and communications technology (ICT) training, internet café and mechanical hub in Ga-Molekana village in Mogalakwena, Limpopo.





7. SAA still decides on the number of layoffs

South African Airways reportedly said that they have not decided yet how many employees will be dismissed from its catering arm, Air Chefs, reports Fin24.

READ ALSO: Public servants strike averted

ALSO READ: Leaving a cushy corporate job led to the Forbes 30 under 30 list

-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE