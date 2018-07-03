CAPE TOWN - Eighty20 and Tritech Media have published a new report focused on looking at the impact of various rewards programmes in South Africa.

The report called the 2018 Loyalty Programme Member Engagement Survey shows key insights into members’ perceptions of, engagement with and behaviours influenced resulting from the registered programmes.

The consumer survey was completed by a total of 1,413 responduents.

It covered 26 of the biggest loyalty programmes out of a possible 100+ in South Africa, including eBucks, UCount, Smart Shopper, Vitality and more.

According to the report, the average consumer is subscribed to about 9 different rewards programmes.

However, Just because South African consumers were highly subscribed, they weren’t necessarily very active.

In determining the most successful programmes, the analysts looked at three major factors:

1. How many respondents indicated they were registered for the rewards programme;

2. How many respondents were active on the rewards programme; and

3. How the programmes changed their spending habits.

According to the survey respondents, the schemes that members say give them the most value are Clicks ClubCard, Pick n Pay Smart Shopper and Dis-Chem Benefits.

With the retail banking sector, the loyalty programmes that members say have an influence on their shopping behavior are Standard Bank UCount, FNB eBucks and Absa Rewards.

Other key insights of the survey include:

1. Member engagement is key, without it you don’t really have a loyalty programme.

2. Measuring and tracking member engagement should be a central component of any loyalty programme performance management.

3. Everything comes down to how members perceive the value offered by your programme relative to the effort they have to put in.

4. Technology is an enabler of deeper engagement and is being used effectively by some programmes to deliver a more relevant and well-rounded customer experience.

5. Powerful partnerships with complimentary product and service providers is key to success.

6. Data privacy concerns do not appear to be an issue (yet) for South African loyalty programme members.

However, Eight20 believe that the data concern will change in the near future and programme owners need to be prepared for this.





READ ALSO: Improved delivery boosts Amplats counter



TOP STORY: Tax season is open but should you file? All the details

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE