The various brand scan be broken down into three different categories. They are packaged food, beauty and personal care and soft drinks.

This latest report on The Top 100 Megabrands, reveals the world’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands ranked by retail sales value in 2017.

According to Euromonitor International’s report, the top five megabrands are:





1. Coca-Cola is the world’s largest FMCG brand with Latin America accounting for 40 percent of the company’s global sales and Mexico being the single most important country for the brand.

2. Pepsi is the world’s second-largest soft drinks brand behind Coca-Cola. The US drove Pepsi’s success at USD3.5 billion sales in 2017.

3. Nescafé is the leading hot drinks brand worldwide. Asia Pacific accounted for a third of Nescafé’s total retail sales in 2017, with Japan ranking as the top country for hot drink sales.

4. Lay’s is the world’s leading packaged food brand. The US led with sales of over USD6 billion in 2017, counting for more than in Lay’s 20 next most successful countries combined.

5. L’Oréal Paris is the world’s leading beauty and personal care brand by sales, with China, its second-highest country for sales behind the US. The country is forecast to increase beauty and personal care sales by over 40 percent by 2022.