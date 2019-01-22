DURBAN - Construction of the Oceans Mall, part of the R4,5 billion International Award Winning Oceans Umhlanga Mixed-Use development in Umhlanga is due to start in February 2019, according to Oceans Umhlanga chairman, Vivian Reddy.



He confirmed this week that the 36 000 m2 building will have 103 retail outlets and would incorporate 22 international iconic luxury fashion brands, 12 magnificent restaurants, a supercar dealership and the SA’s first snow-park.





The presence of the iconic international brands, which are not available in any other Malls in this region, will create a distinctive and defining feature called the Platinum Walk at Oceans Mall. This places the Mall among the top three exclusive malls in the country, alongside Cape Town's V&A Waterfront and Johannesburg's Sandton City. “This is definitely going to be the most aspirational Mall in KwaZulu-Natal and will transform the lifestyle of the entire Northern region and its style of luxurious, exciting shopping.





The intertwining Mall’s exterior will culminate in a central square with restaurants bustling out onto the square and create an ambiance akin to that of the Las Ramblas Boulevard of Barcelona. Restaurants will include Hard Rock Café, Rockets, Donatellas and Nikos and many firsts for Durban.





The entire development will contain 2500 parking bays and which will incorporate VIP parking. The mall will have Woolworths, Dis-Chem and Checkers as anchors. The luxurious Checkers will be designed in such a way that the various departments will look and feel like specialist stores within a store. This will be the first of its kind for South Africa.





“It is also unique because of SA’s first snow park and an Ice Bar - something that is expected to draw crowds from afar and create an exuberant destination in itself apart from uniquely complementing the shopping experience. Visitors will be able to frolic in the snow, quench their thirst and satisfy their hunger pangs in plush restaurants and then walk across the street and dive into the ocean and enjoy the pristine Umhlanga promenade and beach.”





Reddy added, “The project, which will take 18 months to complete, is expected to create 500 direct and 2000 indirect jobs. Complications arising from the liquidation of a contractor on site has now been resolved and new contractors are being appointed.”





Once complete "Oceans Umhlanga" will deliver four buildings:

A 36 000sqm world-class luxury shopping mall

Two exclusive residential towers with 488 spectacular apartments

A 207 room five-star Radisson BLU hotel with major conference facilities

65 exclusive hotel apartments





Architecturally the development incorporates cutting edge, contemporary curvilinear design - making it the most spectacular development of its genre in the country.





City manager, Sipho Nzuzu said that the eThekwini Municipality was proud to boast such an edifice and was looking forward to this state-of-the-art mall with its great socio-economic impact in the region.





“It is well-known that Durban is one of the fastest developing metros in South Africa.





“We are continuously drawing big spenders, who want to take advantage of the warm weather and fantastic tourism infrastructure. This mall will clearly satisfy their needs.

At the same time, it will give others the opportunity to frolic in the snow park and ice bar – creating a wonderful outing for the entire family. Imagine frolicking in the snow and then crossing the road to enjoy the beach and ocean.





Finally, Oceans Mall will also add character to Umhlanga, which is quickly developing into one of the most sought-after tourist spots in South Africa.”





Lizelle Cloete head of leasing of Broll, “said there was a very strong interest from National & International retailers with 75 % of the mall let.”



