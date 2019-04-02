Chairman of Sekunjalo Investment Group Dr Iqbal Survé at the Commission of Inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

PRETORIA – Sekunjalo Consortium chairperson, Dr Iqbal Survé, on Tuesday told the Commission of Inquiry into alleged improprieties at the Public Investment Commission (PIC), about unlawful recordings of official and unofficial AYO meetings. Survé said: “AYO was furnished with the transcript of certain meetings (by the Commission), which were unlawfully recorded, without consent having been obtained from the persons who are recorded.

“These recordings also speak to the manifestly unethical conduct of the individuals concerned. In any event, I am able to provide limited insight into these recordings because, for the most part, I was not in attendance at these meetings.

“The transcripts are in respect of:



A board meeting that occurred on 7 August 2018. I did not attend this meeting.

A separate meeting after the Board meeting on 7 August 2018. I attended only part of this meeting.

A telephone call, which occurred with Dr Mgoqi on 20 August 2018. I was not present during this call.

“As regards the portion of the meeting that I had attended, I am in a position to confirm the following:



There had been a SENS announcement the previous day, to the effect that the acquisition by Ayo of the interest in AEEI, was not proceeding.

Before the meeting, I had spoken to Dr Matjila and Mr Madavo. They were both furious that the BT acquisition had not materialized and that the first that they had heard of it, was through the SENS announcement.

The meeting, therefore, focused on the explanation that would be given to the PIC as regards the BT acquisition not having materialized."

Survé told the commission that there were ongoing discussions between the parties involved.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE