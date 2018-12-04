The South African #economy grew by 2,2% in Q3:2018 compared with Q2:2018 #StatsSA https://t.co/uKaM5P1m74 pic.twitter.com/V4X031KWjl— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 4, 2018
Economic growth in Q3:2018 driven by manufacturing, transport and finance industries Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Electricity, Mining & construction industries contracted during Q3: 2018 compared with previous quarter Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Primary sector contracted by 5,4% in Q3:2018 q/q driven by decreased mining production in platinum group metals, iron ore, gold, copper & nickel. Agriculture up by 6,5% in Q3:2018 q/q. Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Secondary sector grew by 4,5% in Q3:2018 q/q. Positive growth was largely driven by manufacturing in basic iron and steel, metal products and machinery; petroleum and chemicals; wood and paper; and motor vehicles. Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Tertiary sector up by 2,6%. Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Nominal GDP estimated at R1,27 trillion for Q3: 2018, R40 billion more than in Q2: 2018. Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Expenditure on real GDP grew by 2,3% in Q3:2018 q/q. Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q
Household final consumption expenditure up by 1,6% in Q3:2018 q/q. Q3:2018 GDP =+2,2% q/q