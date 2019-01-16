A photographer takes pictures of the Parmigiani stand during the opening day of the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) fair in Geneva

DURBAN – Luxury Swiss watchmaker Parmigiani will be unveiling a new timepiece at Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie 2019 that costs $362100 (R4.96 million) according to Forbes. The new timepiece is called the Toric Capitole is it is inspired by a 19th century mechanical watch in the Sandoz Foundation collection.

According to Forbes, the watch has 386 components, 33 jewels and 40 hours of power reserve. This Parmigiani watch is named after the Capitolium in Rome. The Capitolium in Rome's geometric floor tiles was the basis for the hand-engraved spiral pattern on the rose gold watch.

Michele Parmigiani, a restorer of ancient clocks, said that the decoration which is based on the Golden Ration is captivating. He added that the Fibonacci spirals create a harmony that is everywhere in nature.

There have three versions of the Toric Capitole from the Parmigiani brand the first of which was built in 2011. A second version of the Toric Capitole was created in 2015.

The latest Totic Capitole is a one-of-a-kind watch that is water resistant to 30 metres. It has a special engraving on the back that reads 'Modele Unique' and 'Repetition Minutes'.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker was launched in 1996 by Michel Parmigiani and they are based in Fleurier, Switzerland.

The Parmigiani watches are handmade and take hundreds of hours to construct. The watchmaker uses precious metals to make the watches and precious or semi-precious stones.

