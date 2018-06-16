CAPE TOWN - Good morning. Let's take a look at Business Report's top stories for the week.

WhatsApp now lets you silence noisy group members

A new feature is being rolled out in Whatsapp that lets you force everyone in a group chat to stop sending messages

Nedbank, Capitec take on Angry Absa clients after 'black tax' tweet

A Number of banks are coming after some of Absa's clients after a controversial Twitter poll was used by the company

Eskom takes Nersa to court to review its tariff decision

Power utility Eskom has reportedly taken its regulator, Nersa to court over its tariff decision.

You can pay as little as R50 for 1 gig of data with Rain

South African tech start-up, Rain disrupted the mobile data industry by launching the first 4G data-only network and one data plan of R50 for 1 gig of data.

SABC will pay R5 million to have Robert Marawa back

The SABC reportedly had to go above and beyond in order to bring journalist and television radio personality, Robert Marawa back with a three year deal that is allegedly worth more than R5 million.

Jared and Ivanka made at least R1 billion in Trump's White House

Financial disclosure forms released late Monday show that White House special adviser Jared Kushner's wealth and debt both appear to have risen over the year, an indication of the complex state of his finances and the potential conflicts that confront some of his investments.

Government comes out unscathed after wage increase - Analysts

The government came out unscathed in the latest round of wage negotiations, according to analysts.

OPINION: Tiso Blackstar’s smear campaign against PIC, Matjila exposed

Tiso Blackstar, the owner of Business Day, Sunday Times and Financial Mail, is waging a dirty tricks smear campaign to discredit the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and its chief executive Dr Daniel Matjila.

Eskom scrambles with contingency plans as workers strike looms

South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Tuesday it had put in place contingency measures to mitigate the impact of a planned strike by workers unions over the company's proposal not to increase wages.

Gordhan meets with Eskom board and Cosatu leadership





The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, departmental officials and Eskom Board members met the leadership of Cosatu on Thursday at their invitation









