DURBAN - The Chief Executive of Epic Games who is also the co-founder of Fortnite is now worth over R100 billion according to Business Insider South Africa. Eric Sweeney, the Chief Executive of Epic Games is listed 194 on Bloomberg's list of the 500 richest people which is published annually. The Epic Games executive is not confirming the number himself but it is based on Sweeney's assumed sale of Epic Games stock.

According to the list, Sweeney is worth around $7.16 billion (R101 billion). His net worth sets him above other well-known billionaires like George Lucas and George Soros. However, Sweeney has not reached the levels of billionaires status like Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg.

Fortnite

Fortnite which is an online video game was initially released in 2017 but its popularity has continued to 2018. It currently has more than 200 million players and is available on seven platforms including iPhone. Android PC, Nintendo Switch and others.

The amount of the players that use Fortnite translates into hundereds of millions dollars in monthly revenue.

However, Fortnite is not the only way that Sweeney has amassed his wealth. Through the years of running the highly successful Epic Games as Chief Executive has also contributed to his wealth.

Epic Games also has other products is the Unreal Engine. The gaming company will also be launching an online storefront for game developers.

