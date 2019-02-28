Salary data published by CareerJunction and other job portals offer insight into the average salaries for specific jobs. Photo: File

DURBAN - Salary data published by CareerJunction and other job portals offer insight into the average salaries for specific jobs with engineering and ICT jobs being the highest paid careers the country according to BusinessTech. According to PayScale, this is also shown in the average salary data across degree types. The data shows that people with engineering degrees are paid higher than other degree types.

The wage tracking group's data is based on user-inputted updated to February 2019.

For the degrees listed below, numerous user profiles were tracked in each category which was in total 16000 submissions from South Africa.

The table below shows general degree categories and because the data shows only the average the maximum and minimum salaries have been included for each degree.

Here is the table:

Degree Minimum salary Average salary Maximum salary Bachelor of Engineering R123000 R411000 R 2 600000 Bachelor Accounting R68000 R373000 R2 500000 Bachelor of Science R95000 R337000 R2 300000 Bachelor of Commerce R71000 R327000 R1 800000 Bachelor of Technology R82000 R291000 R1 000000 Bachelor's Degree R273000 Bachelor of Business Administration R54000 R259000 R2 100000 Bachelor of Arts R60000 R231000 R2 100000 Bachelor of Education R54000 R194000 R811000

Jobs that are in demand for 2019

CareerJunction has released their latest index that shows the jobs that are highest in demand for the beginning of 2019.

CareerJunction said that the trending jobs over the last month include purchasing and procurement, internal auditing, finance/project accounting.

Sectors like admin, office, sales, marketing and medical where the amount of jobs dropped by more than 40 percent.

