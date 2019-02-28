DURBAN - Salary data published by CareerJunction and other job portals offer insight into the average salaries for specific jobs with engineering and ICT jobs being the highest paid careers the country according to BusinessTech.
According to PayScale, this is also shown in the average salary data across degree types. The data shows that people with engineering degrees are paid higher than other degree types.
The wage tracking group's data is based on user-inputted updated to February 2019.
For the degrees listed below, numerous user profiles were tracked in each category which was in total 16000 submissions from South Africa.
The table below shows general degree categories and because the data shows only the average the maximum and minimum salaries have been included for each degree.
Here is the table:
|Degree
|Minimum salary
|Average salary
|Maximum salary
|Bachelor of Engineering
|R123000
|R411000
|R 2 600000
|Bachelor Accounting
|R68000
|R373000
|R2 500000
|Bachelor of Science
|R95000
|R337000
|R2 300000
|Bachelor of Commerce
|R71000
|R327000
|R1 800000
|Bachelor of Technology
|R82000
|R291000
|R1 000000
|Bachelor's Degree
|R273000
|Bachelor of Business Administration
|R54000
|R259000
|R2 100000
|Bachelor of Arts
|R60000
|R231000
|R2 100000
|Bachelor of Education
|R54000
|R194000
|R811000
Jobs that are in demand for 2019
CareerJunction has released their latest index that shows the jobs that are highest in demand for the beginning of 2019.
CareerJunction said that the trending jobs over the last month include purchasing and procurement, internal auditing, finance/project accounting.
Sectors like admin, office, sales, marketing and medical where the amount of jobs dropped by more than 40 percent.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE