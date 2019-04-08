Centred on this year’s theme, ‘Designing for Africa - feels like home’, Decorex Cape Town will feature a strong trade element at the 2019 exhibition. Photo: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - Centred on this year’s theme, ‘Designing for Africa - feels like home’, Decorex Cape Town will feature a strong trade element at the 2019 exhibition. Decorex will be running at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 1 to 5 May, with 2 and 3 May dedicated trade-focused days.

"As a leading décor, design and lifestyle exhibition, Decorex Cape Town provides trade delegates with the latest and most innovative industry products and services. The theme for this year’s show, ‘Designing for Africa - feels like home’, will see a big focus on locally-manufactured and locally-sourced products that work really well in both the South African context and abroad," said Sian Cullingworth, Portfolio Director at Reed Exhibitions.

Here are the top 4 reasons trade delegates should get to Decorex Cape Town in 2019:

1. Dedicated Trade Business Programme

As a way to facilitate trade networking at the exhibition, Decorex Cape Town runs a dedicated Trade Business Programme. Trade delegates are able to engage directly with exhibitors on two trade-focussed days, 2 and 3 May, allowing for the establishment of new business relationships.

2. Source quality products

Decorex Cape Town attracts almost 250 exhibitors across 11 000sqm of exhibition space all showcasing only the best and latest in décor, design and lifestyle products and services. Members from the architecture, property, furniture, design and retail industries are able to source all manner of new products in one convenient location. The elevated level of products and services attracts 41 percent of trade visitors looking to find products while 36 percent are in attendance seeking new suppliers.

3. Enjoy full features’ programme

The visually enticing Decorex Cape Town features programme attracts some 42 percent of trade visitors keen to identify new industry trends. Through this programme, regional designers work closely with local suppliers to curate on-site room settings that give life to the current trends. This year, Decorex Cape Town has announced a number of key programme features that appeal to the trade visitors.

These include: 100 percent Design South Africa, Instudio Trend Theatre by ABSA, The Kitchen Trend Project by the Studio Collection, Decorex Urban Living Trend House with Sevens, Decorex International and Fabric House

4. Connect with industry leaders

More than 36 000 visitors are expected to visit the 5-day exhibition, many of them trade delegates with 43 percent of those holding sole purchasing power. Exhibitors and trade visitors benefit from the direct one-one-one engagement that identifies such exhibitions, laying the foundation for long-term business relations going forwards.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE