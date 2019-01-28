Last week the PIC's board suspended a top executive who was testifying at the commission of inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe allegations of impropriety, chaired by the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Lex Mpati.
Evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC told the commission on Tuesday morning the PIC board has suspended the executive head responsible for Listed Investments Fidelis Madavo, on the eve of his appearance at the inquiry being held in Pretoria.
Frans Lekubo, the director at Naledi Forensic Investigators takes the stand at the #PICInquiry @IOL pic.twitter.com/9PdhTt204m— Business Report (@busrep) January 28, 2019
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE