Britain is determined to tackle the problem of illicit money flows, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May said.





“The UK has taken a leading role in the global fight against illicit finance, and criminals should be in no doubt that we will come for them, their assets and their money,” he told reporters.





“We are determined to drive dirty money and the money launderers out of the UK and we will use all the powers we have to clamp down on those who threaten our security,” he said. Since the Proceeds of Crime Act was introduced £2.2billion (R37.75bn) has been taken off criminals.





- REUTERS

