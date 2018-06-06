JOHANNESBURG - Kenyan activists on Tuesday protested plans for a joint venture between the Kenyan and Chinese governments to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant near the Indian Ocean coast, saying this would have a devastating effect on the environment and health of the local population, AP reported.
Kenya is set to build the 981.5 megawatt coal-fired plant to generate electricity in the Manda Bay area of Lamu County. The site is not far from the Lamu Old Town settlement, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
- African News Agency (ANA)