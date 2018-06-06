Environmental protesters demonstrate against recent government plans to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Kenyan activists protested plans for the joint venture between the Kenyan and Chinese governments in Lamu County, saying it will have devastating effect on the environment and health of local populations. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

JOHANNESBURG - Kenyan activists on Tuesday protested plans for a joint venture between the Kenyan and Chinese governments to mine coal and open a coal-fired power plant near the Indian Ocean coast, saying this would have a devastating effect on the environment and health of the local population, AP reported.

Kenya is set to build the 981.5 megawatt coal-fired plant to generate electricity in the Manda Bay area of Lamu County. The site is not far from the Lamu Old Town settlement, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

- African News Agency (ANA)