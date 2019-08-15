File Photo: IOL

INTERNATIONAL - Emerging-market stocks fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday as fears of a global recession grew and most currencies struggled, although the South African rand and the Turkish lira gained.



The rand rose about 1% after reaching an 11-month low, weakened by the risk aversion that has hit global markets as the U.S.-China trade war continued.





The lira rose as much as 1.2% as local investors returning from a three-day holiday in Turkey. Data released on Thursday supported the move, showing unemployment fell to 12.8% in the April-June period and a primary surplus in July’s budget . Both currencies later weakened.





“It’s surprising these two currencies are rebounding so strongly. All I can say is people are trying to picking a bottom here,” said Paul Fage, senior emerging markets strategist at TD Securities, London.





“It’s generally true of EM currencies that it’s hard to have any strong conviction when the global situation is so volatile.”





The U.S. yield curve remained inverted for a second day after spurring a selloff in risky assets on Wednesday. An inverted curve is a signal the world’s biggest economy might be heading for recession as the U.S.-China trade war drags on.



