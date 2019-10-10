INTERNATIONAL - WeWork’s India franchise has seen talks with local lender ICICI Bank Ltd on $100 million in funding break down since The We Company’s botched stock market launch, and is in early discussions to raise $200 million from new investors, the venture’s chief shareholder Jitu Virwani said on Thursday.
Virwani’s Embassy Group, backed by US private equity fund Blackstone Group Inc, set up WeWork India two years ago and had been in talks to sell the bulk of the operation to WeWork’s global parent The We Company.
Virwani said those discussions had been put on hold indefinitely and that Embassy was raising around 40 billion rupees ($563.06 million) from sales of some its assets that it would invest in WeWork India if need be.
“Even if we have to put all that money ... to grow WeWork India, we will continue,” Virwani, a Dubai-based billionaire whose son, Karan Virwani, heads WeWork India, told Reuters in an interview.
After one of the most dramatic collapses of a stock market flotation in recent memory, New York-based WeWork jettisoned founder and Chief Executive Officer Adam Neumann last month and embarked on a financial turnaround aimed at sealing new investment.